BRIEF-Firan Technology Group Q3 earnings per share $0.15

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Firan Technology Group Corp
* Firan Technology Group (FTG) announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 sales C$23.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$22.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.