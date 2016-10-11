版本:
BRIEF-Firan Technology Group Q3 earnings per share $0.15

Oct 11 Firan Technology Group Corp

* Firan Technology Group (FTG) announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 sales C$23.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$22.4 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

