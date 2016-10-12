版本:
BRIEF-Malaga Financial q3 earnings per share $0.46

Oct 11 Malaga Financial Corp

* Malaga financial corporation reports strong third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
