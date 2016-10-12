BRIEF-Antero Midstream announces increased quarterly distribution

Oct 12 Antero Midstream Partners Lp :
* Antero Midstream announces increased quarterly
distribution and third quarter earnings release date and
conference call
* Antero Midstream Partners LP - general partner of
partnership, declared a cash distribution of $0.265 per unit for
Q3 of 2016
* Distribution represents a 29% increase compared to prior
year quarter and a 6% increase sequentially
