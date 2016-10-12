BRIEF-Great Panther Silver qtrly metal production decreased 12%

Oct 12 Great Panther Silver Ltd :
* Great panther silver reports third quarter 2016 production
results
* Qtrly consolidated metal production decreased 12% to
953,632 silver equivalent ounces
* Great Panther Silver Ltd qtrly silver production decreased
13% to 510,491 silver ounces
* Qtrly gold production decreased 11% to 5,423 gold ounces
* Great Panther Silver Ltd - expect to meet production
guidance for 2016
* Great Panther Silver Ltd - company continues to expect to
achieve its guidance of 4.0 - 4.2 million ag eq oz for 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: