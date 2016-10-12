BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals Ltd. announces increase to Sprott Credit Facility

Oct 12 Platinum Group Metals Ltd
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd. announces increase to Sprott
Credit Facility
* Says Sprott Resource lending partnership lenders have
provided a US $5.0 million second advance to company
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - second advance may be repaid
in six equal, monthly instalments commencing on July 31, 2017
* Platinum Group Metals - original $40.0 million credit
agreement entered into by co and Sprott has been
amended,restated to reflect increase to $45.0 million
