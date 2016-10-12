BRIEF-Adaptimmune says provides update on clinical study

Oct 12 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune provides update on clinical study evaluating
its spear t-cell therapy targeting ny-eso-1 in ovarian cancer
* Says amended protocol using its ny-eso spear t-cell
therapy in ovarian cancer patients now actively recruiting
* Says the multi-center study is intended to enroll up to 10
additional patients under revised protocol
* Says no objective clinical responses reported in ovarian
cancer patients who received t-cell therapy in trial's initial
iteration
* Says trial to enroll patients under revised protocol
including pre-conditioning regimen that includes fludarabine,
cyclophosphamide
