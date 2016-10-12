BRIEF-Humana raises FY 2016 EPS guidance to about $9.50 on adj basis

Oct 12 Humana Inc
* Humana Comments On Medicare Star Quality Ratings And
Raises 2016 Financial Guidance
* Sees FY 2016 Gaap Earnings Per Share About $8.80
* Humana Inc - Full-Year 2016 Earnings Per Share Guidance
Raised To Approximately $8.80 On A GAAP Basis, Approximately
$9.50 On An Adjusted Basis
* Humana Inc - 3Q16 Earnings Per Share Guidance Raised To
Approximately $3.07 On A GAAP Basis, Approximately $3.15 On An
Adjusted Basis
* Humana Inc - Expects To Take Certain Measures To Mitigate
Potential Negative Impact On 2018 Star Bonus Revenues
* Fy2016 Earnings Per Share View $9.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 Earnings Per Share View $2.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Humana Inc - Most Recent Star Ratings Not Anticipated To
Materially Impact Medicare Membership Growth For 2017
* Humana Inc - Believes That Its Star Ratings For 2018 Bonus
Year Do Not Accurately Reflect Company's Actual Performance
Under Applicable Star Measures
* Humana Inc - Intends To File For Reconsideration Of
Certain Star Ratings Under Appropriate Administrative Process
* Humana-Decline In Membership Due To Impact Of Lower Scores
For Certain Stars Measures As A Result Of Recently-Closed
Comprehensive Program Audit By CMS
* Humana Inc - Expects Impact Of CMS' Comprehensive Program
Audit On Company's Star Ratings To Be Limited To 2018 Bonus Year
* Expects To Evaluate Its Contract Structures For
Rationalization To Mitigate Negative Impact On Star Bonus
Revenues For 2018
* Humana-Updated Star Quality Ratings For 2018 Plan Year
Published By CMS Show Percentage Of Co's July 31, 2016
Membership In 4-Star Plans Or Higher Fell To 37 Percent From 78
Percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: