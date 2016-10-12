BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec acquires Immunetics

Oct 12 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc
* Oxford Immunotec acquires Immunetics Inc
* Total consideration is comprised of $6 million in cash
* Oxford Immunotec Global PLC - continue to expect to report
full year 2016 revenue of between $82.5 and $84.5 million
* Oxford Immunotec Global PLC - expect acquisition of
Immunetics to contribute approximately $0.5 million in revenues
in Q4 of 2016
* Oxford Immunotec - deal consideration comprised of up to
additional $6 million in cash payable on achievement of certain
revenue thresholds,milestones
* FY2016 revenue view $83.5 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
