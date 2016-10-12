BRIEF-Exfo Q4 EPS $0.04

Oct 12 Exfo Inc
* Exfo reports fourth-quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 sales $62.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $59.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 sales $59 million to $64 million
* Exfo inc- ifrs net results are expected to range between a
loss of us$0.01 per share and earnings of us$0.03 per share for
q1 2017
* Qtrly bookings totaled us$62.4 million versus us$54.9
million
* Exfo inc - "will increase adjusted ebitda faster than
revenue to achieve at least us$26 million in 2017"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: