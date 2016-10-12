BRIEF-PICO Holdings board announces management changes; Concludes Synthonics investigation

Oct 12 PICO Holdings Inc
* PICO Holdings board of directors announces management
changes and concludes Synthonics investigation
* PICO Holdings Inc says has terminated John R. Hart as CEO
of company, and as CEO of Vidler Water Company, effective
immediately
* PICO Holdings - In connection with termination, Hart will
receive severance benefits in accordance with amended and
restated employment agreement
* Hart currently remains a director of both PICO and UCP Inc
* Board appointed Maxim C. W. Webb, chief financial as
PICO's new chief executive officer, effective immediately
* PICO Holdings - Independent directors are currently
evaluating a range of options with respect to removal of Hart
from director roles as soon as possible
* PICO Holdings -Independent members have completed their
review of PICO's investment in and loan to Synthonics Inc and
related public disclosures
* PICO - Board concluded prior to initial investment in 2010
audit committee received all information regarding Ken
Slepicka's, Hart's interest in Synthonics
