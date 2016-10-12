BRIEF-Alarmforce provides update on the status of review of subscription cancellations under Employer Health Tax Act

Oct 12 Alarmforce Industries Inc
* Alarmforce provides update on the status of review of
subscription cancellations and results of audit under the
Employer Health Tax Act
* Alarmforce Industries - To determine whether any
restatement of historical financial statements is necessary and
file its financial statements for Q3 of fiscal 2016 as soon as
possible
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - Anticipates that it will have
completed its review of a sufficient number of customer
contracts and accounts within coming weeks
