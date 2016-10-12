BRIEF-Imperial reports third quarter 2016 production results

Oct 12 Imperial Metals Corp
* Imperial reports third quarter 2016 production results
* Says target for 2016 production at mount polley remains at
27-29 million pounds copper and 48-52 thousand ounces gold
* Says reports that in q3 of 2016, red chris mine produced
18.71 million pounds copper and 9,655 ounces gold
* Imperial metals-base precious metals production for 2016
from red chris mine have been revised to 85-90 million pounds
copper and 45-50 thousand ounces gold
