BRIEF-Autohome Inc announces receipt of withdrawal of going private proposal

Oct 13 Autohome Inc :

* Autohome Inc announces receipt of withdrawal of going private proposal

* Autohome Inc says special committee was dissolved on October 12, 2016

* Autohome - special committee received notice from James Zhi Qin on behalf of consortium that consortium would like to withdraw going private proposal

* Autohome - consortium included Qin, Boyu Capital Advisory Co , Hillhouse TBC Holdings L.P., Sequoia China Investment Management LLP