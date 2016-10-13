版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Autohome Inc announces receipt of withdrawal of going private proposal

Oct 13 Autohome Inc :

* Autohome Inc announces receipt of withdrawal of going private proposal

* Autohome Inc says special committee was dissolved on October 12, 2016

* Autohome - special committee received notice from James Zhi Qin on behalf of consortium that consortium would like to withdraw going private proposal

* Autohome - consortium included Qin, Boyu Capital Advisory Co , Hillhouse TBC Holdings L.P., Sequoia China Investment Management LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

