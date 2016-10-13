BRIEF-Autohome Inc announces receipt of withdrawal of going private proposal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Autohome Inc :
* Autohome Inc announces receipt of withdrawal of going private proposal
* Autohome Inc says special committee was dissolved on October 12, 2016
* Autohome - special committee received notice from James Zhi Qin on behalf of consortium that consortium would like to withdraw going private proposal
* Autohome - consortium included Qin, Boyu Capital Advisory Co , Hillhouse TBC Holdings L.P., Sequoia China Investment Management LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.