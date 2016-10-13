BRIEF-Greenbrier-Astra Rail formed in Europe-based merger between Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Greenbrier-Astra Rail formed in Europe-based merger between Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail
* Co, Astra Rail management GMBH announced plans to form a new company, Greenbrier-Astra Rail
* Expects transaction to be accretive to earnings per share by end of fiscal year 2017
* Greenbrier-Astra Rail will be led by an experienced Europe-based management team from both companies
* Greenbrier expects transaction to be accretive to earnings per share by end of fiscal year 2017
* Greenbrier companies - as partial consideration for majority interest, Co to pay Astra Rail eur 30 million at closing, eur 30 million 12 months after closing
* Greenbrier-Astra Rail will be controlled by greenbrier with an approximate 75% interest
* Astra Rail's chairman Thomas Manns will own remainder of new company
* Greenbrier-Astra Rail will include all European operations of Greenbrier And Astra Rail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.