BRIEF-Flex Pharma provides FLX-787 nocturnal leg cramp regulatory and clinical update

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Flex Pharma Inc
* Provides FLX-787 nocturnal leg cramp regulatory and clinical update
* Efficacy signals seen in subanalyses of exploratory human studies of FLX-787
* Parallel design phase 2 trial planned for first half 2017 based upon FDA pre-IND responses
* Says company is planning a parallel design phase 2 study in nlc to be initiated in first half of 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.