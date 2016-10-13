版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 18:48 BJT

BRIEF-Flex Pharma provides FLX-787 nocturnal leg cramp regulatory and clinical update

Oct 13 Flex Pharma Inc

* Provides FLX-787 nocturnal leg cramp regulatory and clinical update

* Efficacy signals seen in subanalyses of exploratory human studies of FLX-787

* Parallel design phase 2 trial planned for first half 2017 based upon FDA pre-IND responses

* Says company is planning a parallel design phase 2 study in nlc to be initiated in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐