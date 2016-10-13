版本:
BRIEF-Richmont reports Q3 revenue C$31.2 million

Oct 13 Richmont Mines Inc :

* Richmont reports third quarter operational results; Island Gold completes a 25-day electrical mill upgrade and remains on-track to meet, or exceed, revised guidance

* Q3 revenue C$31.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$36.9 million

* Richmont Mines Inc - company-wide production was 18,856 ounces of gold for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

