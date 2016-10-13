版本:
BRIEF-Capstone Mining Q3 total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2

Oct 13 Capstone Mining Corp :

* Capstone Mining 2016 third quarter production results

* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged

* Capstone Mining Corp qtrly total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2

* Capstone Mining Corp - at Minto,underground mining continued through Q3 and is planned to extend to mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

