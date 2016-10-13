BRIEF-Lindsay Q4 earnings per share $0.73

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Lindsay Corp :
* Lindsay corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 revenue $132.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $113.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lindsay corp - backlog of unshipped orders at august 31, 2016 was $50.7 million compared with $48.0 million at august 31, 2015
* Lindsay Corp - "estimated record production for both corn and soybeans from fall harvest in u.s. Will continue downward pressure on commodity prices"
* Lindsay Corp - "not expecting any meaningful improvement in overall irrigation market in fiscal 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.