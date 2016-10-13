BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of six new Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Air Lease Corp :
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of six new Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft and the option to lease five additional 737 Max 8s with lot polish airlines
* Air Lease Corp - all eleven aircraft are from ALC's order book with boeing
* Air Lease Corp - in addition to six firm lease placements, agreement includes option to lease five new 737 Max 8s, to be confirmed by early 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.