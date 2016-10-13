BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics reports preliminary estimated revenues from Subsys for Q3 2016 to be $54 mln -$55 mln

Oct 13 Insys Therapeutics Inc :

* Insys Therapeutics reports preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for the third quarter 2016

* Insys Therapeutics Inc - preliminary estimated revenues from Subsys (fentanyl sublingual spray) for Q3 of 2016 will be in range of $54 million to $55 million

* Insys Therapeutics Inc- company believes it will be cash-flow positive at the level of sales

* Insys Therapeutics Inc - "estimated revenues for quarter reflect a decline in prescriptions"

* Insys Therapeutics-believes scrutiny resulted in patients having difficulty getting reimbursement for transmucosal immediate release fentanyl medications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: