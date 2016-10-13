BRIEF-Cubic sees FY 2016 sales $1.435 bln - $1.455 bln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Cubic Corp
* Cubic announces preliminary fiscal year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.435 billion to $1.455 billion
* Cubic Corp - funding delays to negatively impact q4 and full-year results
* Cubic Corp - fully expect that delayed orders will be received in fiscal year 2017
* For year, company anticipates that adjusted EBITDA will be in range of $112 to $120 million
* Also anticipated that FY GAAP EPS and EBITDA results will be below previous guidance
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.