BRIEF-Harte Gold provides bulk sample and exploration program updates

Oct 13 Harte Gold Corp :

* Harte Gold provides bulk sample and exploration program updates, announces expanded 15,000 meter drill program

* Harte Gold Corp says permit for additional 30,000 tonnes expected Q4, 2016, full commercial production permits expected Q2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

