BRIEF-Circor acquires Critical Flow Solutions

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Circor International Inc :
* Circor acquires Critical Flow Solutions
* Circor International Inc - deal for $210 million
* Circor International Inc - Circor plans to use its existing credit facility to finance acquisition
* Circor International Inc - acquisition is anticipated to close shortly and become accretive in first 12 months of combined operations
Circor International Inc - Circor expects to operate newly acquired business as part of Energy Group
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.