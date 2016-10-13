BRIEF-Clubcorp reports tenth consecutive quarter of growth

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Clubcorp Holdings Inc :
* Clubcorp reports tenth consecutive quarter of growth, narrows full year outlook, and initiates strategy to reduce leverage
* Q3 revenue $259.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $264.5 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.5 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion
* Says narrows FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA to range of $245 million to $249 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.