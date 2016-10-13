BRIEF-Aptose provides update on FDA clinical hold of APTO-253

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Aptose Biosciences Inc :
* Aptose provides update on FDA clinical hold of APTO-253
* Aptose biosciences-FDA response focused exclusively on request to provide with complete CMC information on final GMP drug substance and drug product intended for clinic
* Generation of additional data requested by FDA is underway, and once available data will be submitted for FDA review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.