BRIEF-Aptose provides update on FDA clinical hold of APTO-253

Oct 13 Aptose Biosciences Inc :

* Aptose provides update on FDA clinical hold of APTO-253

* Aptose biosciences-FDA response focused exclusively on request to provide with complete CMC information on final GMP drug substance and drug product intended for clinic

* Generation of additional data requested by FDA is underway, and once available data will be submitted for FDA review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

