BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees december 2016 quarter operating margin 14 pct - 16 pct
* Delta's operating revenue for september quarter decreased 5.6 percent, or $624 million
* Delta air lines inc sees december 2016 quarter passenger unit revenue down 3 pct - 5 pct
* Qtrly passenger unit revenues declined 6.8 percent
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees December 2016 quarter system capacity (compared to 4q15) up about 1 pct
* Qtrly total operating revenue $10,483 million versus $11,107 million last year
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees december 2016 quarter casm - ex including profit sharing (compared to 4q15) up 1 - 2 pct
* Sees Dec. quarter fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact $1.60 - $1.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $10.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delta air lines inc - qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.69, as adjusted, qtrly EPS is $1.70
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.65, revenue view $39.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delta Air Lines-qtrly passenger unit revenue fell 6.8 percent, including nearly 2 pts of impact from outage and yen hedges, on a 1.5 percent increase in capacity
* Delta air lines-will be taking "cautious approach" to 2017 by keeping our capacity in line with the december quarter's 1 percent growth level
* Delta Air Lines-technology outage delta experienced over four days in early august reduced pre-tax income for the quarter by an estimated $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.