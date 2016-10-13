版本:
BRIEF-Immunovaccine announces positive phase 1 topline data for DepoVax-based respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate

Oct 13 Immunovaccine Inc :

* Immunovaccine announces positive phase 1 topline data for depovax(tm)-based respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate

* Immunovaccine Inc - vaccine had a positive safety profile and was well tolerated with no serious adverse events among all study participants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

