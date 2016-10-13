版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Data's card services business signs long-term renewal agreement with luxury home furnishings retailer RH

Oct 13 Alliance Data Systems Corp :

* Alliance data's card services business signs long-term renewal agreement with luxury home furnishings retailer RH

* Alliance Data Systems Corp - co's card services business will continue to provide a range of credit and marketing services for rh card program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

