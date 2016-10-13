BRIEF-Horizon Pharma announces proposed private offering of senior notes

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces proposed private offering of senior notes and intention to borrow incremental term loans under its existing senior secured credit facility
* Horizon Pharma subsidiaries to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Horizon Pharma units to borrow $375 million aggregate principal amount of incremental term loans under Horizon's existing senior secured credit facility
* Horizon Pharma expects to use net proceeds from offering and incremental term loans to fund a portion of Horizon's planned acquisition of Raptor Pharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.