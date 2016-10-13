版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Drone Aviation awarded Department of Defense contract for WATT Electric Tethered Drones

Oct 13 Drone Aviation Holding Corp

* Drone Aviation awarded Department of Defense contract for WATT Electric Tethered Drones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐