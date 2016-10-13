版本:
BRIEF-Bluebird Bio provides update on Lentiglobin programs

Oct 13 Bluebird Bio Inc

* Bluebird Bio provides update on Lentiglobin programs and research and development strategy at gene therapy day

* Bluebird Bio application for conditional approval for Lentiglobin in EU would be based on data from HGB-204 and HGB-205 studies of Lentiglobin

* Bluebird Bio application for conditional approval for Lentiglobin in EU would be also be based on available data from HGB-207, HGB-212 studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

