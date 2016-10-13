BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports Q3 results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.96
* Q3 earnings per share $0.97
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp sees fully diluted EPS $4.69 to $4.79 for FY
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp sees FY adjusted fully diluted EPS $4.55 to $4.65
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - sees FY non-gaap contract sales growth of about 4 percent
* Qtrly total revenues $407 million versus $407.1 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.