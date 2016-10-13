版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-First Republic reports strong third quarter 2016 results

Oct 13 First Republic Bank :

* First Republic reports strong third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 revenue rose 19 percent to $557.9 million

* First Republic Bank - common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.52% at quarter end

* First Republic Bank - net interest income was $460.6 million for quarter, up 18.4 percent compared to last year's Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $592.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐