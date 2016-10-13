版本:
BRIEF-Manitok Energy announces pricing of offering of units consisting of collateralized exchange listed notes

Oct 13 Manitok Energy Inc

* Manitok Energy announces pricing and upsizing of offering of units consisting of collateralized exchange listed notes and warrants and the execution of an underwriting agreement

* Manitok Energy increased size of offering from 200,000 units to 212,071 units for total aggregate gross proceeds of $21.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

