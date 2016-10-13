版本:
BRIEF-Reg-Progressive reports September 2016 results

Oct 13 Progressive Corp :

* Reg-Progressive reports september 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34

* Progressive Corp - sept net premiums earned $1.78 billion versus $1.58 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Progressive Corp - Q3 net premiums earned $5.72 billion, up 13 percent

* Progressive Corp - Q3 combined ratio 96.6 percent, up 3.8 pts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

