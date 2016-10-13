版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Cerus announces first U.S. Blood center customer submits biologics license application

Oct 13 Cerus Corp :

* Cerus announces first U.S. Blood center customer submits biologics license application to the FDA to allow for interstate export of intercept platelet components

* Cerus -community blood center of Appleton, Wisconsin has submitted first biologics license application to U.S FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐