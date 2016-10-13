BRIEF-Clarus Therapeutics provides update on patent infringement lawsuit

Oct 13 Lipocine Inc :

* Clarus therapeutics provides update on patent infringement lawsuit against Lipocine's oral product for testosterone replacement therapy

* Clarus therapeutics - patent infringement lawsuit against Lipocine, Inc. that had been filed in U.S. District court in Delaware has been dismissed

* Clarus Therapeutics - court found there was not immediate reason to hear case given Lipocine's failure to receive FDA market approval for LPCN-1021