BRIEF-Pernix reports reverse stock split and corporate governance enhancements

Oct 13 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* Pernix Therapeutics announces reverse stock split and corporate governance enhancements

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc - trading on post-split basis on nasdaq commencing at open of stock market on October 14, 2016

* Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc- board of directors unanimously approved a reverse split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

