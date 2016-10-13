版本:
BRIEF-Colabor Group Q3 EPS $0.10

Oct 13 Colabor Group Inc

* Colabor group reports results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 sales C$360.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

