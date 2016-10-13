BRIEF-Transcanada launches open season on new mainline tolling option

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Transcanada Corp :
* Transcanada Corp - proposal does not impact current contracts that are already in place on canadian mainline system
* Transcanada - contract term for this service is 10 years with tolls ranging from $0.75 /GJ to $0.82 /GJ
* Transcanada Corp - tolls are inclusive of abandonment surcharge and delivery pressure charge
* Transcanada Corp - early termination rights are provided for contract
* Transcanada-Early termination rights can be exercised following initial 5 years of service upon payment of increased toll for final 2 years of contract
* Transcanada-Open season for proposal to flow natural gas along canadian mainline from empress receipt point in Alberta to dawn hub in Southern Ontario
* Transcanada Corp - targeted in-service date is November 1, 2017
* Transcanada Corp - tolls range from $0.75 /GJ to $0.82 /GJ depending on shippers' contract volume commitments and a total subscription of 1.5 PJ / day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.