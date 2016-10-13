版本:
BRIEF-Perficient to acquire Bluetube

Oct 13 Perficient Inc

* Says acquires Bluetube

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately

* Bluetube's chief executive officer, Grant Davies, joins Perficient in a key leadership role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

