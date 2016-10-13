版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-LifeLock opens Washington D.C. office

Oct 13 LifeLock Inc

* Opens Washington D.C. office, names Kimberly Allman vice president, government affairs and corporate social responsibility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

