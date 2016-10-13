版本:
BRIEF-USAID awards Tetra Tech $40 mln contract

Oct 13 Tetra Tech Inc

* USAID awards Tetra Tech $40 million contract for water, sanitation, and hygiene finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

