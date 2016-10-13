版本:
BRIEF-Corelogic expands 2016 share repurchase program and announces 2017 repurchase target

Oct 13 Corelogic Inc

* Corelogic expands 2016 share repurchase program and announces 2017 repurchase target

* Corelogic expands its 2016 share repurchase program from 3 million to 4 million common shares

* Corelogic expects to repurchase at least 4 million common shares during 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

