2016年 10月 13日

BRIEF-Bank of Montreal says preferred shares series 38 will be issued to public at $25 per share

Oct 13 Bank Of Montreal :

* Bank of Montreal announces preferred share issue

* Bank of Montreal - announced a domestic public offering of $350 million of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset class B preferred shares series 38

* Bank of Montreal - preferred shares series 38 will be issued to public at a price of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

