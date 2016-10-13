BRIEF-Fenix Parts announces preliminary Q2 revenue; provides update on Q2 form 10-Q filing status

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Oct 13 Fenix Parts Inc
* Fenix parts announces preliminary second quarter 2016 revenue and provides update regarding second quarter form 10-Q filing status
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $34 million
* Says company will provide full Q2 results upon completion of Q2 form 10-Q
* Fenix Parts -delayed filing its quarterly report on form 10-Q for Q2 of 2016
* Fenix Parts Inc - recent receipt of a subpoena from Chicago regional office of SEC requiring production of various documents
* Fenix Parts Inc says company's receipt of a subpoena from SEC does not mean that it has violated securities laws
* Says SEC inquiry appears to be focused on company's recent change in its independent registered public accounting firm
* Fenix Parts Inc - management does not believe that inquiry will have a material impact on co's financial condition, results of operations or cash flow
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.