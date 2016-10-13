版本:
BRIEF-General Dynamics awarded $126 mln U.S.Coast Guard contract for rescue 21 search and rescue program

Oct 13 General Dynamics Corp

* General dynamics awarded $126 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for rescue 21 search and rescue program

* General dynamics corp says 36-month award consists of a base period with three option periods from September 2016 through August 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

