BRIEF-Southwest to begin nonstop service to Cuba from fort Lauderdale and Tampa Bay

Oct 13 Southwest Airlines Co:

* Press release - Southwest Airlines to begin Cuba service nonstop from ft. Lauderdale and Tampa Bay with fares as low as $59 one-way*

* Service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airport and Varadero, Cuba is scheduled to begin Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016

* Havana service is scheduled to commence Monday Dec. 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

