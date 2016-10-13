版本:
中国
2016年 10月 13日

BRIEF-Sharp Corp names Doug Albregts president, CEO of Sharp Electronics Corp

Oct 13 Sharp Corp :

* Sharp Corporation appoints Doug Albregts as president and chief executive officer of Sharp Electronics Corporation

* Albregts will officially succeed Toshiyuki Osawa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

