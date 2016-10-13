版本:
BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports September 30, 2016 assets under management

Oct 13 Eaton Vance Corp :

* Eaton Vance Corp reports September 30, 2016 assets under management

* Eaton Vance Corp - Consolidated assets under management of $343.0 billion on September 30, 2016

* Eaton Vance Corp - Consolidated assets under management of $343.0 billion on September 30, 2016 versus $334.4 billion on July 31, 2016

